Albury and Deniliquin police are looking for several people wanted on outstanding warrants on Wednesday, November 1.
Murray River Police District has released details and photographs of four men.
Thomas Billing, 37, is wanted on outstanding warrants and is known to frequent the greater Albury areas.
Also sought over an outstanding warrant is Lee Crowhurst. The 44-year-old is familiar with Albury and surrounds.
Albury officers are looking for Alan Wilton, 36, thought to be living in this region, over a warrant as well.
Anyone with information about these three men can contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile Jerilderie's Christopher Lucas, 18 is also wanted on outstanding warrants. Deniliquin police station can be contacted on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to pass on any information.
Police say all information can be given anonymously.
