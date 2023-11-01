Up to $6 million is set to be spent on upgrading houses at Bogong Village to accommodate snow industry workers as part of a new 73-year deal.
Worker HQ, an offshoot of major Melbourne property company the Grollo Group has entered a deal with energy company AGL to sublease the village between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek.
Built in the 1940s to accommodate workers constructing the Kiewa Valley hydro power scheme, Bogong Village was acquired by AGL in 2005 when it took over assets linked to that development.
It comprises 27 homes, tavern and outdoor school which will continue to operate separate to the lease deal which took effect from November 1, 2023.
AGL head of hydro Simon Kelley was delighted with the deal, which follows the power company having moved to buy back under leases for cabins from 2018.
"This is a fantastic outcome for the local community and tourism in the region with plans to redevelop the village, provide key worker accommodation for Falls Creek, and open the tavern once more for visitors to the area," Mr Kelley said.
Grollo Group director of property Martin Ansell said his company had been speaking to AGL since February about a pact.
The move follows Grollo having bought Mount Hotham airport in late 2022, with plans to use part of that property to house up to 500 workers from 2025, and having long-standing assets on Mount Buller.
"We see them all as linked," Mr Ansell said.
"We've been dealing with the same issues with accommodation and the suitability of available leasing for them."
Mr Ansell said work would soon begin on repairing the properties at Bogong Village to ensure they are ready to house 200 Falls Creek workers for the 2024 season.
"There's a fair bit of work to happen in those houses with fixing internals, windows, cladding, roofs," he said.
"We're spending $5 to $6 million on them."
Mr Ansell said there was already strong interest from Falls Creeks businesses and it was expected an operator of the tavern would be on-site after Easter for a fit-out.
It is anticipated the hotel will be open year-round and the cabins will be made available to the general public during the snow off-season.
The 73-year sublease was agreed to, as an outright sale of the village by AGL would have been too difficult to complete because of legal issues.
Alpine Resorts Victoria chief executive Amber Gardner welcomed the deal.
"There is a significant need for appropriate key worker accommodation across the alpine region, particularly as the resorts continue to grow and greater numbers of staff are required to deliver a high-quality visitor experience," Ms Gardner said.
"This new acquisition by Grollo represents an exciting step forward in resolving the accommodation challenges at Falls Creek, so we're looking forward to working with them to realise this important activation."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.