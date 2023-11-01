Beck O'Connell will make her return to the Ovens and Murray League after being appointed Lavington's A-grade coach for the 2024 season.
It's been eight years since O'Connell last coached at O and M level at Corowa-Rutherglen, before joining Hume League outfit Billabong Crows, and most recently, Yackandandah.
O'Connell takes the reins from premiership coach Linda Robinson, who will remain at the club in an assistant coaching role after helping the Panthers break their 10-year drought.
The 2010 Toni Wilson medallist has recently been involved with the establishment of Lavington's junior netball program and admitted family ties to the club were a factor in the decision.
"Our kids are well entrenched at Lavi with Auskick, cricket and the junior program, so it's great to be tied to the club and building those relationships," O'Connell said.
"They obviously had the ultimate success this year with a premiership and there's certainly a great buzz around the club.
"Going back-to-back with a new coach, I don't see that so much as pressure, I see it more as a challenge.
"I know there are players that are keen to go again in terms of leadership roles and everyone is super supportive.
"For us, we also see the big picture of bringing juniors in and creating additional opportunities.
"I love working with juniors transitioning into senior ranks and helping them develop."
Robinson steps away from the top job after two seasons at the helm.
In her time away from the Ovens and Murray, O'Connell led the Crows to their 2018 A-grade flag and was awarded best on court in Yackandandah's recent grand final loss to Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
In 2021, she became the first netballer to achieve a cleansweep of A-grade best and fairest awards across the regions' three major netball competitions, Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta and District.
"I've had brilliant experiences at the Crows and Yack," she said.
"I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to play alongside Jess Garland and Justine Willis. We were great friends off the court, but rivals on the court as well.
"To go toe-to-toe with them for years while I was at Corowa, and they were at Tigers, and then to be able to play alongside them at Yack and in interleague, was incredibly heartwarming.
"While I would have happily returned to Yack next year, it's been a sliding doors moment.
"To have a successful O and M club provide someone like me with an opportunity to step back into an A-grade coaching position, it's the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around very often."
It's yet to be determined whether O'Connell will take to the court in Panthers' colours as well next season.
She admitted it's been a rewarding experience working with the club's newly established under-13 and under-11 teams, with the under-13s advancing through the Albury outdoor competition as the undefeated premiers of the under-15 grade.
It's hoped the program helps create a link to the club for youngsters.
"There's no guarantee that the kids will make the under-15s team when time comes to try out and there's no expectations to stay, it's just an opportunity to be associated with a club at that younger age group," she said.
O'Connell hopes to one day see a pathway for netball similar to that of the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League.
"There's just this really clean football pathway for them to be affiliated with a club at a young age and continue to go through those ranks," she said.
"There's lots of opportunities in netball, and there's a streamline in the country leagues, but you don't get that in town.
"It would be great to get something established that has that clean pathway of opportunities."
