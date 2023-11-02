An innovative way to complete a sewer upgrade at Beechworth has netted North East Water a state award.
The corporation won the Infrastructure Project Innovation Award (Regional) for the $6.5 million Beechworth project at the recent Australian Water Association 2023 Victorian Water Awards in Melbourne.
It required crews to drill through granite bedrock to construct a one-kilometre pipeline in Beechworth Historic Park, considered one of the longest single shot boring operations attempted through granite in Victoria.
The sewer pipe reaches depths of 50 metres.
North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch said the completed project had allowed the organisation to overcome many years of problems with the Beechworth sewer system.
"The resulting upgrade has stopped sewage spilling into Beechworth Historic Park during heavy rain, improved environmental outcomes and increased capacity of our Church Street sewer pump station by 300 per cent," she said.
"It also highlighted how community engagement and innovative thinking can lead to the successful resolution of complex and challenging issues such as were presented with the Beechworth sewer system."
North East Water's independent Aboriginal board delegate program was highly commended in the Organisational Excellence category.
"Our aspiration was simple - to increase the representation of Aboriginal people on water boards, provide development opportunities and learn from their deep cultural knowledge, wisdom and experience," Ms Murdoch said.
"We believe the Australian water sector can learn much from traditional owners and First Nations peoples."
The managing director said the initiative was the first of its kind and was being replicated across other water corporations and catchment management authorities.
