IT was a slow start to Victoria's new container scheme in Wodonga, with a hospital nurse the only customer for the first hour at the city's drop-off depot.
Tracey Cheshire arrived 12 minutes after the 8am opening time of Exchange Depot on November 1, 2023 with two garbage bags full of beverage containers.
"I was expecting it to be absolutely chockers," Mrs Cheshire said.
"I thought there would be a big line-up of people coming through."
Instead, Mrs Cheshire quickly saw her cans and bottles processed and a grand total of $19.50 added to an account for the Wodonga hospital emergency department's social club.
"We usually go over to Albury, so it's handy to have somebody in Wodonga," she said.
"It's about time Victoria got on board with this sort of thing."
Patronage at the Kane Road site picked up over the day with depot manager Peter Mitsch reporting to 20 to 30 visitors by lunch time, including a fellow who walked away with $277 after having with a trailer and ute laden with containers.
"We've had customers who have come in to have a look at it and they're going home and coming back with cans," Mr Mitsch said.
"Everyone's happy they don't have to go over to Albury, to NSW.
"With The Border Mail, with people talking, with the internet I can see this getting bigger every day."
Mr Mitsch any type of damaged can would be accepted.
Elsewhere, over-the-counter sites in the North East reported a quiet opening for the scheme which sees Victoria follow other states.
Myrtleford Cycle Centre proprietor Steve Connor said software problems forced him to knock back his first customer who he referred to Wangaratta.
A native Canadian, he saw the scheme operating in his home country and is curious about how it will unfold.
"It suits my sensibilities," Mr Connor said.
"I'm about as big a greenie as this town gets and I'm more than happy to help this project."
Bright's Crispy's H Hardware and Rutherglen's Metro Petroleum had no early customers.
Wangaratta Indian Grocery and Snack owner Ravi Talreja will be taking containers over his counter on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, saying he did not have enough staff to accept cans and bottles on other days.
He said he had received a few inquiries, including some from Beechworth which is one North East town that does not have a reception point for containers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.