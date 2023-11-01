Alex Novak showed no hesitation when it came to deciding on her coaching future at Dederang Mt Beauty.
The playing coach has recommitted to leading the Bombers for another season after completing her first term at the helm.
"It was something I had already decided on in those last few rounds," she said.
"It was really great to be able to share that news with the girls for a bit of reassurance and predictability as to what next year is going to look like."
Novak has seen the side grow in leaps and bounds since arriving back at the club from interstate in 2021 and admits consistency has been one of the biggest keys to improvement.
"Every season since Covid, we've placed higher and higher on the ladder, which is our goal going into next season as well, to break into that top five," she said.
"To see players recommitting is only going to benefit us and we're very familiar with each other.
"We can really hit the ground running from round one."
While Novak is expecting a baby in the off-season, she said she will make a call on whether she remains as a playing coach closer to the competition commencing.
"I plan to return to playing, but I'll see where my body is at and what grade that looks like," she said.
"I have no issue coaching from the sidelines until I'm ready to step back into the squad.
"We're a very capable side going into next season, regardless of whether I'm on the court with them or the sidelines."
Bombers' defender Danielle Beer was recently rewarded for a strong season on court to take out the club's best and fairest award, earning high praise from coach Novak.
"It was in no way unexpected," she said.
"We were thrilled when she came third in the league vote count this year and it was awesome to see that acknowledgement at a club level as well."
Having first arrived at the club close to a decade ago, Novak admitted it's been pleasing to see so many familiar faces returning after years away.
"A lot of the girls I played with 10 years ago have returned," she said.
"Its a big commitment to play, especially when you've got a family, and it just shows that people want to spend their time out there, which is great.
"It shows the culture that we have with people wanting to be competitive, but also enjoying their netball."
