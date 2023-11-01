The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alex Novak reappointed as A-grade coach at Dederang Mt Beauty

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alex Novak showed no hesitation when it came to deciding on her coaching future at Dederang Mt Beauty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.