Riverina cricket selectors have named a 39-strong squad for upcoming competitions.
The first part of the Country Bash will be played in Orange on Thursday, November 23, with the NSW Country Championships starting the next day, also in the regional city.
The latter will be played over its traditional three-day format and is 50 overs per side, while the Country Bash, which has replaced the Regional Bash and moved from an association-based competition to zone-based, is T20s.
Wagga products Jake Scott (Penrith) and Blake Harper (Eastern Suburbs) are eligible only for the Country Bash.
The squad is: Ben Mitchell, Jarryd Hatton, Matt Grantham, Chris Galvin, Oscar Lyons, Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty, Matt Condon, Ash Borella, Cal Langlands, Ben Fulford, Tom Hemsley, Lachie McMillan, Josh Staines, Hayat Niazi, Drew Cameron, Kane Scott, Dean Nicholson, Sam Stephens, Ross Dixon, Corey McCarthy (Cricket Albury-Wodonga); Sam Gainsford (c), Hamish Starr, Zac Starr, Jake Scott, Blake Harper, Ethan Bartlett, Mac Webster, Josh Thompson, Jack Harper, Aaron Maxwell, David Garness, Beck Frostick, Haydn Pascoe (Cricket Wagga); Will Sharp, Liam Evans, Ben Beaumont, Brenton Loudon, Adam Decicco (Murray Valley).
