After a four-year hiatus, there's a glimmer of hope the Wodonga Show will return in 2024.
March 16 has been set aside for the 75th edition, but a call has been put out for sponsors, carnival ride operators and food vendors to commit to ensure it can run smoothly.
Wodonga Show Society hasn't staged an event since 2019, as COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 put a halt to its primary income source of hiring out camp sites at the showgrounds.
Show secretary Diana Johnston said a final call would be made in January, or when an amusement ride operator was confirmed.
"We hope to get some sponsorship so that we can have enough there that will be attractive to people," she said.
"I'm hopeful it will, it's just the rides that are a little bit tricky to tie down. We're hoping to hear about that in the next week or so."
Mrs Johnston said with a full year of income generated from camp fees in 2023, the show society was in a stronger position, but still required additional funding.
"You still need that bit more if you want to get the impact that will get people in," she said.
Sponsorship packages vary from $100 through to $7000 and include the chance to fund entertainment options.
"With current attendance trends at local events and with this being the first time back in four years, we are expecting large crowds and would be excited if we could have sponsors for the event," Mrs Johnston said.
"With overhead costs, permits, licensing, parking, and more, sponsorship will ensure that in the long tradition of the show, we can provide a successful, family-orientated, affordable community event.
"We always welcome volunteers as well because it takes a bit on the day."
Those wishing to support the event can email wodongashow@gmail.com or contact Diana Johnston on 0421 100 078 for further information.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.