The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Support needed to lock in 75th edition of Wodonga Show, first since 2019

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a four-year hiatus, there's a glimmer of hope the Wodonga Show will return in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.