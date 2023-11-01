Belvoir's 'secret weapon' says he will play as much representative cricket as he can, despite taking a "step back" this season.
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Staines didn't arrive with the fanfare of some of the association's other recruits, but he's likely to be as influential as any player.
"It's my first year of uni (at Charles Sturt University in Thurgoona), I'm doing teaching online, so I can still work, it's just a step back from cricket a little bit to focus on my studies," he suggested.
A Wagga product who is living back in the city, Staines spent a season with Gordon in NSW Premier Cricket, playing three first grade games.
He then moved to Western District in the ACT for a season before joining powerhouse Tuggeranong Valley.
The ACT competition has three separate competitions - two-dayers, one-dayers and T20s - with Tuggeranong winning a host of those titles in recent years.
"You learn good habits with your training, the high performance squad does two nights a week of gym and trains three to four days a week, it's good for your cricket, you learn heaps," he offered.
"When I went to Sydney I was batting in that typical keeper's spot, number six, seven role, so I made the move to Canberra for more opportunity, to improve my batting and started batting three and four.
"I'm definitely an accumulator, I do like to score runs, but I'm not the biggest hitter."
About to turn 23 next month, Staines already boasts an impressive representative background with ACT in the Australian Country Championships.
"My word, I'll try and play as much representative stuff as I can, but university is first," he replied when asked if he will still take his cricket as seriously.
Staines has made scores of 30, 77, 0 and 38 in the first month, averaging 36.
"I would have liked to put on a big score with those 30s, but that's cricket, we're playing really consistent cricket and have won three on the trot now," he explained.
Despite his impressive rise in the sport, cricket wasn't his first love as father Gary Staines was a well-known Wagga tennis coach.
"I enjoyed the team aspect of the game (cricket), playing with my mates, I started playing some rep cricket and took up wicketkeeping in the under 13s," he revealed.
"I wasn't the strongest bowler, I was all over the shop (laughs), obviously my strengths are batting and wicketkeeping and coming from a tennis background actually helped me, I've just been able to carry my strengths in tennis over to cricket."
Staines and the Eagles face a tough test in the next two rounds, starting with long-time power club North Albury on Saturday, followed by premiers Lavington.
