Eliza Quinlivan has been a Thurgoona netballer for three years, but she admits there was something about the most recent season which made it stand out against the rest.
The Bulldogs' wing-attack is now a two-time club best and fairest winner, first reaching the feat in 2021 before recently taking the trophy home again.
"This would probably have been my favourite season at the club, to be honest," Quinlivan said.
"We're all very similar as teammates, but we had great versatility in the team.
"Not only did we have a strong seven on the court, but we also had a strong bench to rotate through.
"No matter who was on court, there was always quite a smooth change.
"There wasn't really changes because of ability, it was just changes to get some fresh legs."
The 31-year-old mum of three credits the family atmosphere at the club for keeping her coming back, with plenty of other players also juggling life as parents.
"It's nice to be around ladies in similar boats with kids and they're all really understanding," she said.
"We counted and there would be 14 kids between us just in A-grade.
"And that's just our team, there's lots of mums in B and C-grades.
"We have lots of kids running around."
Thurgoona finished the home and away season in third spot, later bowing out to premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the preliminary final.
While Quinlivan has heard all the tales of the Bulldogs' premiership glory years, she hopes to one day experience the success some of her current teammates have enjoyed over the years.
"It's a pity we didn't make it to the big dance, but maybe next year," she said.
Quinlivan has vowed to return to Thurgoona for another season.
"I feel like hopefully I have a few more years in me," she said.
Defender Tayla Dean was runner-up in the Bulldogs' A-grade vote count, while shooter Mardi Nicholson was deemed MVP for finals.
Giaan Collings (B-grade) and Melita Miller (C-grade) were also club best and fairest winners this season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.