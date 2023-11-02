Craig Millar has laid down a clear challenge to his Myrtleford players.
The Saints finished bottom of the ladder this year, winning just one game in Millar's first season coaching at McNamara Reserve.
He's confident the club's youngsters will emerge better and wiser for the experience of playing senior Ovens and Murray football but has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to preparing for 2024.
"There's no doubt we'll get improvement from our current list," Millar said.
"We've got to keep training them really hard and coaching them on modern footy.
"That takes a lot of choices, not so much sacrifices but choices to commit to your training and commit to your rehabilitation in order to play at the level.
"It's a hard competition to play in, it demands a lot, and I feel our players are better versed now, particularly our younger players, on what it takes to play at the level."
Myrtleford dropped from fifth in 2022 to claim the wooden spoon this year.
"It was a huge year of growth," Millar said.
"It's clearly documented that we were very young and inexperienced and we knew that.
"Once October and November rolled around last year, the club said it would be a year where we'd see some real growth and development in our younger brigade and they were provided with plenty of opportunities.
"I think we had nine or 10 debutants for the season and that was important, to give them exposure to the level so we could go into pre-season understanding what it takes to play at the level.
"It's the best country competition in Australia and our players needed to know what they had to get better at in order for us to push back up the ladder.
"We had seven games where we lost by under four goals and five of those were under three goals.
"You reflect upon those and you think 'gee, we were close' but the reality is we weren't good enough.
"There was a frustrating period there for a small chunk of time in the middle part of the season but by the end of it, even though we had a couple of heavy defeats to some sides who went on to be pretty good in finals, I was really pleased with our progress, particularly individually.
"Collectively, we've got a lot of areas we need to tighten up on and that's evident in our performances.
"There were stages in the season where I was frustrated and there's no doubt or players were too.
"Yes, we were there, but we couldn't do it for long enough."
The next generation of Saints are giving Millar plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
"When you think that Ashton McPherson only turned 17 in August, he played pretty much most of the season," Millar said.
"Then you've got Levi Young who was a really good performer for us all year and Lachie Hourigan starting to understand what it takes to play at the level consistently.
"Damon Harrington was a player who really impressed us in the pre-season and I think he might have strung together eight or nine games in the end.
"We were young across the board; Addi Bedendo has got huge upside, trains really hard and eventually things will fall into place for him.
"Ryley Forrest played on the best defenders for pretty much most of the year with Rhys Grant, who was one of our more experienced players at 25!
"Our leaders couldn't have done any more really, trying to drive standards and show our younger brigade what it takes to play at the level.
"Simon Curtis, who won our best and fairest, had an outstanding season.
"There's no doubt that what you put into the game, you get out of it, and he's a fine example of that.
"He's a really hard worker, a great thinker, he's got a high level of footy IQ and you can clearly see why Lavington were able to do what they did under his tenure.
"He played a bit of a different role this year and that was really to give some others exposure to certain positions.
"His ability to play forward and be really dangerous for us, and then go down back, his versatility is exceptional and we're really lucky to have him."
