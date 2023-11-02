Twenty-four players with links to the Ovens and Murray Football League-Murray Bushrangers have nominated for the AFL Draft.
The Bushies top 15 contenders Connor O'Sullivan (Albury) and Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers) have been joined by Albury's Riley Bice and Werribee pair Dom Brew (North Albury) and Shaun Mannagh (Lavington).
More than 400 players have nominated for the Draft.
The first round will be held on November 20, with subsequent rounds the next day. The Pre-Season and Rookie Draft will be held on November 22.
Bice and club-mate Lucas Conlan will look to replicate the stunning rise of Wangaratta product Joe Richards, who was selected by Collingwood last year after starring at O and M level for a number of years.
The 'local' nominations are: Connor O'Sullivan, Conor Willis, Darcy Wilson, Mitch Way, Phoenix Gothard, Rory Parnell, Caleb Clemson, Harry Hewitt, Charlie McCormack, Coby James, Xavier Laverty, Oscar Ryan, Ben Les, Nick Newton (Murray Bushrangers); Luke Saunders (Wangaratta), Jedd Longmire (Collingwood VFL), Hudson Garoni, Dom Brew, Shaun Mannagh (Werribee), Lucas Conlan, Riley Bice (Albury), Toby Murray (Wangaratta Rovers), Nelson Bowey (Wodonga Raiders), Cody Szust (Port Adelaide, ex-Wodonga).
