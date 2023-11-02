Sara Burns lives and breathes cricket.
The talented 17-year-old from Burrumbuttock has taken the next step in pursuing her career on the pitch after being selected to represent the under-19 Female Vic Country squad at the National Championships in Brisbane next month.
"It should be really good," Burns said.
It's set to cap off what has been an exciting year for the youngster, who received the opportunity to play in England in July through a school competition.
One of the highlights of the trip was playing against Wales' national team.
"She got to play with kids she didn't know from all around Australia, it was pretty amazing," Burns' mum Tammy said.
"It was a great experience for her."
Burns has been playing Premier Cricket in Melbourne this season, with three of her teammates also heading to Brisbane with her in December.
"It's been really good playing there," Burns said.
"You couldn't ask for a nicer club and they've been really supportive of the country kids," Tammy added.
"They understand the travel."
In a show of pure dedication to the sport, Burns and her family head down the highway three times a week, once for game day of Sundays and twice mid-week for training.
"She was up all night baling hay, then jumps in the car and is off to cricket training," Tammy said.
Burns will also represent the Border Bullets in Goulburn this week and still plays for Lavington Cricket Club.
After missing out on representing Victoria at the last carnival due to illness, Burns is ready to give her all at the national event.
She hopes it's just the start of bigger things to come.
"I'd just like to see how far I can go," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.