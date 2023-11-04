The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Wodonga village rallies around Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

By Letters to the Editor
November 5 2023 - 10:30am
Money raised for cancer centre

Park Hall Retirement Village, a small village of 59 homes and 79 residents, has presented their cheque for $3000 to Sally Evans, the manager of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. This money was raised by residents of the village in 2022 through a variety of activities and raffles.

