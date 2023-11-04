Park Hall Retirement Village, a small village of 59 homes and 79 residents, has presented their cheque for $3000 to Sally Evans, the manager of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. This money was raised by residents of the village in 2022 through a variety of activities and raffles.
A morning tea was held in our community centre and the cheque was presented to Sally.
A big thank you to all our residents. We hope we can do equally well this coming year.
I hope the coroner and the chief executive notify Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency around those involved with this disgraceful example of clinical incompetence.
We have not enough housing, our hospitals are overloaded and people waiting for operations up to a year or more. We have people that have lost their homes due to floods and fires and are still waiting for help and hope to get a home again after one to two years. Our crime rate in Australia is out of control and the justice system cannot cope with the overload of providing the accommodation as they are also on overload. Our own homeless and poverty has been a problem not solved.
Our charity organisations have so much demand for help they are also challenged to keep up the demand. Our schools are in overload from the extra population and do not have the teachers for the demand.
Australia is a dry continent with insufficient water and soil for a large population and already there is lack of water and drought areas in Australia. Why do people come here because their countries are already over-populated and Australia is the same and the government needs to control the migration before we become a third world country.
We have been a lucky country but I fear that is sadly changing. We need to consider the future of our younger Australians as to hopefully own a home, the Australian dream.
