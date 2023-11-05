The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

ANU astrophysicist Brad Tucker was to address Border star gazing forum

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 6 2023 - 9:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: A talk by well known astrophysicist Brad Tucker has had to be cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.