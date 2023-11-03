The Border Mail
ANU astrophysicist Brad Tucker to address Border star gazing forum

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 4 2023 - 9:00am
Well known astrophysicist Brad Tucker is coming to the Twin Cities to talk about space telescopes, exploding stars, and dark energy.

