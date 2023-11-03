Well known astrophysicist Brad Tucker is coming to the Twin Cities to talk about space telescopes, exploding stars, and dark energy.
The Canberra-based cosmologist has been invited by the Astronomical Society of Albury Wodonga to address a gathering on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Dr Tucker will speak about the increased interest in supernovae, the explosion of stars at the end of their lives.
"Not only are they important for understanding the life of stars, but they can be used as cosmological probes to study what the universe is made of and how it is growing," Dr Tucker said.
"This use has shown that the universe is accelerating in its expansion, the subject of the 2011 Nobel Prize, and is being caused by dark energy which will cause the end of the universe.
"I will show how our understanding of these objects has been revolutionised using new techniques, including the Kepler space telescope and Hubble, and what this means for the universe."
Dr Tucker will be speaking at the Blake Theatre at Charles Sturt University at Thurgoona from 6.30pm with entry via donation.
