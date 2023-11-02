Wodonga has snared the Goulburn Valley's best player as co-coach.
Jack O'Sullivan will lead the Bulldogs with former star and mentor Jarrod Twitt as a non-playing coach.
The arrival of the former Seymour midfielder is a stunning coup for last season's first semi-finalists.
In effect, the 'Dogs have lost one of the league's best players in Angus Baker (Eastlake co-coach) and gained potentially one of the best players.
"That's something we were after (a dual coaching role), you're probably never going to replace a player like Angus Baker, but as we saw in the interleague this year, Jack is an outstanding player, but he's also a quality person, so Jordan (outgoing coach Taylor) was a quality character and Twitty's an outstanding character, I think the club's in good hands with those two in charge," club president Mick Mathey suggested.
O'Sullivan joined Seymour in 2021, winning the GV's Morrison Medal and claimed his second this year, polling 28 votes.
He played 31 games for the club.
It's his first coaching appointment.
But he will have the surety of Twitt as the experienced mentor.
A three-time Wagga Tigers' premiership player by the age of 22, Twitt made an enormous impression at the Bulldogs, firstly as a two-time best and fairest, but also a five-year coach.
He also coached Holbrook for four years, guiding the club to two grand finals.
He led the Bulldogs to three successive preliminary finals, from 2007-2009.
Wodonga only snapped that 14-year finals drought this year.
"The opportunity came up with JT (Taylor) to get more involved this year to do the running and help the players and coaching staff and I really enjoyed that, getting to know the guys on a more personal level," Twitt said.
"The club wanted a playing coach, but also a non-playing guy and 'Math' (football manager Darren Mathey) had planted the idea previously, so the mind got ticking over and I thought, 'why not'?
"I'm passionate about the footy club, I just want to see it do well and my kids will be going into the senior footy club at some stage and I want it to be in great shape when they get to that age and for everyone's kids."
As a small midfielder, Twitt was not only skilful, but wonderfully courageous, launching himself at players 20-plus kgs heavier.
"My attitude will be different this time because I felt like I needed to play well and be front and centre, adopt the 'do as I say and do' approach, but this time it will be more about communication and finding ways of challenging and improving the guys, finding what they respond to best," he revealed.
"That will be my role, helping them understand the game plan and understand what we expect from them and helping to achieve that."
Always an unselfish player, it's no surprise the 44-year-old will do likewise as a coach.
"Initially I see my role creating an environment that he (O'Sullivan) can play his best footy, but also take some pressure off him when he needs it," Twitt explained.
"I'll do whatever the clubs needs, if it works and they want me to stay on, I'm happy to look at it, but if Jack takes over and says, 'I'm good, I want to run with it myself', I'll be happy to jump back."
Interestingly, Wodonga also had a Jack O'Sullivan this year, who starred in defence.
