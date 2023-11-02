The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga signs GV ace Jack O'Sullivan and Jarrod Twitt as co-coaches

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga has snared the Goulburn Valley's best player as co-coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.