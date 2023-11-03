The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Operation Furlong: Increased police presence in North East for Melbourne Cup

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Border and North East police will be cracking down on drink and drug driving this long weekend, with motorists warned of increased roadside testing ahead of the Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.