Police alerted after vehicle badly damaged by fire in central Albury

A car has been badly damaged by fire in a blaze that appears to have been deliberately lit
Fire crews were called to Parkway Lane, near Crisp Street, about 4.30pm on Thursday, November 2.
A small blue vehicle was alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.
They spent about half an hour extinguishing the fire before leaving.
Police were notified as the fire appeared to have been deliberately lit.
The vehicle sustained significant damage, particularly in the engine bay.
The car's windscreen also appeared to have broken.
Anyone with information about the incident can call (02) 6023 9299.
