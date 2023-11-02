The Border Mail
Police alerted after vehicle badly damaged by fire in central Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:21am
A car has been badly damaged by fire in a blaze that appears to have been deliberately lit

