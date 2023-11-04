An Albury aviation company has changed its maintenance routine after a probe into one of its helicopters which suffered a "loud bang" while flying near Deniliquin.
The Australian Transport Safety Board on Thursday, November 2, 2023, released its final report into its investigation of the incident involving a Bell 206L-3 Longranger flown by Forest Air Helicopters.
The drama unfolded on December 9, 2022, when the chopper was being used for a wildlife survey about 60 kilometres south-west of Deniliquin and had the pilot and three aerial observers on board.
It had left Deniliquin about 11am and was on a second run over the survey area when the pilot reported a 'loud bang' before the helicopter pitched nose-up, rolled to the left and started vibrating severely.
Being above forest and unable to land immediately, the pilot adjusted controls and after 10 seconds of straight flying the vibration stopped.
The pilot then landed on farmland, about two kilometres from the forest edge, with no injuries or damage.
It was then discovered there was a fracture in the right, forward, transmission link assembly and the damaged ends fouled on each other causing the vibration to cease.
The link assembly had been installed in the 1983 manufactured Longranger in July 2003 after the helicopter had 3507 airframe hours.
The chopper was first registered in Australia in 2014 and at the time of the fracture the airframe had amassed 8054 hours.
The ATSB found the most recent inspection of the link assemblies before the 'loud bang' was on November 8, 2022, with no defect recorded but no parts removed.
"Forest Air Maintenance Engineering, reported that link assemblies were not routinely removed for periodic inspections," the ATSB reported.
"They were unaware of the manufacturer's requirement to remove the link assemblies for inspection, which was therefore not included in the maintenance scheduling."
The safety investigator concluded there were three contributing factors to the incident south-west of Deniliquin.
They were degradation of an elastomeric bearing that then fatigue cracking in the assembly link, a failure to remove the link assembly for inspection during the last periodic maintenance and Forest Air not identifying manual upkeep requirements.
"Forest Air Maintenance Engineering updated their maintenance scheduling to include the requirement to remove the link assemblies for detailed examination in accordance with the maintenance manual," the ATSB concluded.
The company has also altered its management of the bearings.
