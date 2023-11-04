The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Findings made on case with Albury helicopter company Forest Air

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Albury aviation company has changed its maintenance routine after a probe into one of its helicopters which suffered a "loud bang" while flying near Deniliquin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.