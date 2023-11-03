The Border Mail
Killara residents want direction on new access from Riverside Estate

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:49pm
Riverside Estate residents Chris Phillips and Kass Cox stand alongside the only road entrance into their Killara neighbourhood with the Murray Valley Highway in the background. Picture by James Wiltshire
Riverside Estate residents Chris Phillips and Kass Cox stand alongside the only road entrance into their Killara neighbourhood with the Murray Valley Highway in the background. Picture by James Wiltshire

More than 15 months after residents of Killara's Riverside Estate publicly petitioned for a second road into their precinct, there remains no clear answer on when it will come.

