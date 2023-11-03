More than 15 months after residents of Killara's Riverside Estate publicly petitioned for a second road into their precinct, there remains no clear answer on when it will come.
The issue is a bugbear for those who live in the development which has Riverside Boulevard as its only link to the Murray Valley Highway which takes traffic into central Wodonga.
Resident Chris Phillips, who helped drive the 36-name petition presented to Wodonga Council in July 2022, said frustration was growing.
"Nothing has eventuated at all, it goes around in circles with the developers blaming Regional Roads Victoria and they have not replied to us," Mr Phillips said.
"People are getting nervous in the estate because it is coming into fire season and we're getting no answers at all."
The Department of Transport and Planning's acting Hume regional director Emma Bamford acknowledged locals' disquiet, with their correspondence to be answered.
"We understand the community's concerns around access to and from Riverside Estate and have provided feedback to the developer regarding anticipated traffic volumes and movements within the area, which they can now use to develop design options," Ms Bamford said.
The co-owner of Riverside Estate's developer JMP, Andrew Stern, said there had been ongoing contact between his company and the roads authority and he expected more traffic data would be presented next week.
He said in-principal approval was needed from Regional Roads Victoria, along with Wodonga Council planning permits, before construction of the second access road could occur.
It is planned to connect to the highway from Tomkins Road, a thoroughfare towards the western end of the estate which will created through further expansion of the estate.
"We are as keen as any stakeholder to get the whole process started," Mr Stern said, noting no development had occurred on-site for three or four years as work continued on the second access point.
However, when asked when roadworks may start, Mr Stern said "I wouldn't put a time frame on it, but the sooner the better" adding "I'd certainly like to think we're closer to the end".
When JMP provides an amended planning permit application for the subdivision it will be referred to the Department of Transport and Planning for official comments via the statutory referral process.
It is understood, a sticking point is whether the connection to the highway will be a straight intersection or involve a roundabout.
Mr Phillips said he and fellow citizens would prefer a roundabout and in turn a reduction in speed on the highway through Killara from 80kmh to 60kmh noting school bus students crossed the road.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the council was reliant on movement from Regional Roads Victoria to advance the project at its end due to the status of the highway.
"There's not a lot we can do when it's a VicRoads road, all we can do is advocate," Cr Mildren said.
A community meeting will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Piccolo Pod at Killara and all Wodonga councillors invited with Cr Mildren a confirmed attendee.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.