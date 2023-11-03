An expanded seafood offering, wider range of baked goods and a transition to electronic ticketing are among the features of a revamp for Thurgoona's only supermarket.
Woolworths at Thurgoona Plaza officially re-launched on Friday, November 3 after a six-month transformation.
Store manager Chad Hamilton said the supermarket would also have a "customer first range" in place, meaning popular items sold at the store would receive more shelf space.
He revealed 20 new staff members had been employed as a result of the upgrades.
"There's a lot of new and innovative things," he said.
"We're incredibly excited to deliver a contemporary fresh food offering for the Thurgoona community, including a more extensive range of groceries to choose from across all departments in the store.
"We'd like to thank our customers as we have gone through the renewal process for the last six months.
"One of the key updates during the renewal process has been to the bakery, with a refreshed space for customers to select a number of artisan loaves, cakes and sweet treats."
The upgrades were primarily focused on waste reduction, with new LED lighting and carbon-efficient refrigeration and air-conditioning installed.
A new-look front entrance has seen the store's self service checkouts increase from four to 10.
Mr Hamilton said his team also had a brand new online delivery room, with further upgrades to come in 2024 for its direct to boot service.
Wiradjuri man Darren Wighton performed a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country as part of the store's re-launch.
Thurgoona Woolworths first opened in 2010.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.