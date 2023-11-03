The Border Mail
Thurgoona's Woolworths store re-launched after major refurbishment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 3 2023 - 3:30pm
An expanded seafood offering, wider range of baked goods and a transition to electronic ticketing are among the features of a revamp for Thurgoona's only supermarket.

