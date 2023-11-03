THEN AND NOW: Four new Causeway bridges start to take shape

The Border Morning Mail, May 24, 1973
Four new bridges between Wodonga Creek and the Murray River are being designed by the Country Roads Board as part of the Lincoln Causeway duplication. Duplication of the Causeway will cost about $1.4 million.
The CRB Divisional Engineer at Benalla, Mr Rex Patterson, said the new roadway and bridges would be constructed on the western side of the existing structures. The Union Bridge would not be duplicated as it already provided for two lanes of traffic each way.
Funds had not yet been allocated to the project but Mr Patterson said the CRB would be in a position to start on the duplication soon after funds became available.
The Border Morning Mail, May 26, 1973
Demolition of the old Union Bridge over the Murray River at Albury is nearing completion. Workmen are now concentrating on removing the pylons.
However, they are full of concrete.
When a certain amount of concrete is removed, the outer steel casing is cut away.
The Border Morning Mail, January 19, 1974
Country Roads Board workmen are steadily changing the landscape in preparation for duplicating the Lincoln Causeway.
They are building an embankment for the carriageway which eventually will take traffic from Wodonga to Albury. This will take about three months.
In May, work will begin on bridges between Wodonga Creek and the Murray River.
The duplication will take two years and cost an estimated $1.5 million.
The Border Morning Mail, December 19, 1975
Roadwork on the Lincoln Causeway duplication is not expected to be finished before mid-1976.
With one bridge nearing completion, the other three bridges are expected to be finished by February 1976.
New roads and bridge approaches being made by the Country Roads Board are expected to be finished by late March next year.
CRB Divisional Engineer, Mr Reg Patterson, said yesterday that when the work was completed, all traffic now using the Causeway would be diverted to use the new road duplication section.
This would allow the existing Causeway to be upgraded and strengthened.
