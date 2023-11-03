CCTV footage released after man shot in hand and shoulder at Thurgoona

Police have released CCTV footage after a man was shot in Thurgoona on Thursday afternoon, with a man seen running in the area.
Footage released by police on Friday shows a man with a face mask wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt, black pants, shoes, and a cap walking then running next to a fence.
He had a black shoulder bag.
The 26-year-old victim suffered a wound to his hand and shoulder during the November 2 shooting, on Maryville Way.
A crime scene remains in place, covering several streets and a walking path, in the area.
Police have also established Strike Force Dicty.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Albury Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition," a police spokesman said of the victim.
"Police established a crime scene which has been forensically examined and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Force Dicty."
A woman has told of hearing the shooting victim yelling out for help while bleeding on the ground.
Pauline Pascoe said she had been with friends and her friend heard voices.
"A young man was yelling out 'help'," she said.
"(My friend) looked up and she could see him.
"He was sort of rolling in pain.
"He ran past here, saying 'I need help, I need help'."
The injured man was on a footpath.
He was bleeding and had a significant hand wound.
Ms Pascoe said three ambulances and six or seven police cars quickly arrived.
She helped direct traffic, with a large volume of cars in the area for school pick up.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
