CCTV footage released after man shot in hand and shoulder at Thurgoona

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:04am
Police have released CCTV footage after a man was shot in Thurgoona on Thursday afternoon, with a man seen running in the area.

