A portfolio of 11 service stations, including one in a prominent Albury location, is attracting huge market interest.
The Mobil petrol shop on the corner of Young and Guinea streets is among the properties listed for sale through Sydney-based agency Colliers.
Set on 1897 square metres, the Albury site, which was previously home to BP and United service stations and reopened as Mobil in 2018, has a gross annual income of more than $200,000.
Its current lease commenced on November 1, 2018, with 10 and five-year extensions on offer.
The portfolio predominately includes service stations in the Riverina, with Mobil outlets at Coolac, Coolamon, Hillston, Jugiong, Narrandera and West Wyalong listed, along with stores at Coonable, Denham Court (Campbelltown) and Gunnedah.
Colliers senior executive for Sydney metropolitan sales Samantha Carroll said the properties are available for purchase individually or collectively.
"Portfolio sales are quite frequent in our experience as they offer the ability to broadly market a number of opportunities at one time," she said.
"The size of this portfolio is not uncommon.
"The campaign has fielded significant interest for the sites individually, in tranches and as a whole."
Ms Carroll said the portfolio boasted a potential fully leased income in excess of $2.3 million.
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, November 8.
