The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Central Albury petrol shop among 11 service stations up for sale as portfolio

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A portfolio of 11 service stations, including one in a prominent Albury location, is attracting huge market interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.