ALBURY High School is returning to the stage with a big and bold show that is a little bit spooky to boot.
The Addams Family - A New Musical will open at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, of course!
The ultimate princess of darkness Wednesday Addams (played by Ivy Karslake) has grown up and fallen in love with a smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met.
She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother, Morticia.
Albury High School teacher and director of the show Rebecca Koessler said The Addams Family was a popular choice for the school's return to the stage.
She said the kid-friendly version was a comical feast that embraced the wackiness of families.
"It's the first time some of these kids have played lead roles and the first time some have been in a production at all," she said.
"COVID interrupted drama and productions right across the state."
Forty-five students from across all year cohorts made up the cast, ensemble and crew.
Ms Koessler said there were lots of opportunities for the students across all areas of the production.
She said they had developed skills in collaboration, communication and confidence.
"In figuring out problems, they have learnt new skills," Ms Koessler said.
"The cast has learnt how to use the space on stage and how to have energy behind their voices."
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company has loaned elements of the set such as staircases and a balcony for the Addams Family house.
Albury High School staff have also chipped with with elements of the set and props.
Two Year 12 students have returned to school for the show; Courtney Isaac as stage manager and Aaron-Troy Hainsworth as Lurch.
Among other key cast members will be Lili Houston-Damic (Morticia Addams); Elija Flack (Gomez Addams); Vivienne Field (Pugsley Addams); Evan Sergi (Uncle Fester); Lily Fruend (Grandma Addams); Julien Brown-Paquier (Lucas Beineke); Anthony Bergagnin (Mal Beineke); and Ava De Vries (Alice Beineke).
The family-friendly show runs for 60 minutes.
It opens at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, November 8, at 7.30pm with another show on Thursday, November 9, at 7.30pm.
