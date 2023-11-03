Thirds football is back at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The Giants were unable to field an under-17 side this year and therefore didn't defend the premiership they won in 2022.
But, in a major boost to the three towns, they'll return to the field next season coached by James Kreutzberger.
"It's massive," Kreutzberger said.
"It'll be great to work with those guys, most of whom played senior footy this year and reached a prelim final under Dan (Athanitis) and Jack (Duck).
"Providing sport is massive for every community and we don't take it for granted after having a situation where we couldn't field U17s this year so we've all got to work hard to maintain that connection with the kids we've got.
"We've got 40 Auskickers coming out of our junior program so we've got to continue to work hard to make sure we provide an environment for them to play their football and be competitive.
"Probably the biggest selling point for us was that after our 17s won the flag last year, we had 14 or 15 of them at the club playing senior football this year.
"We've also got another four signed up for next year."
However, Kreutzberger believes the respective parameters of the Albury-Wodonga Junior Football League, Hume League and Ovens and Murray will continue to challenge clubs when it comes to retaining their juniors from one year to another.
"That's one of the problems we've got," he said.
"You've got U16s footy in town (AWJFL) and you've got 18s footy in the Ovens and Murray so there's a little bit of a gap.
"These days, parents tend to want their kids to play top-age in an age group so they can go top-age 16s, top-age 17s and top-age 18s so there's a little bit of to-ing and fro-ing going on.
"Brock-Burrum have got it and I know Holbrook are going to lose a couple of kids, going to play 18s next year so it's pretty hard.
"How do you fix it? Ovens and Murray are the better kids and then there's the kids that aren't quite up to that so where do they play their footy?
"How many kids are playing senior footy that are under 17 this year?
"There's probably a few.
"But that doesn't cater for the kids who aren't good enough to play seconds or senior footy so it's a bit of a problem for the Hume League.
"If they go back to 16s, they might lose kids completely and then do we lose them to the sport?
"These days, retention is hard for every sport.
"It's going to become an ongoing battle.
"Mind you, it's always been a battle, we've managed to get around it.
"I umpired the U14 grand final in the Hume League this year and I've never seen two grand final teams so small in comparison to years gone by.
"We're drawing on younger kids to fill our U14s and we're probably drawing on more 14-year-olds to play U17s."
Kreutzberger believes there's a fundamental question which needs to be addressed.
"Do kids love sport as much as they used to?" he said
"I'm not sure they do.
"My gut feeling is we've got less people wanting to do sport because they don't see the value in it.
"It's a generational thing that's happening, a shift away from sport."
Young footballers wanting to play thirds next year can contact the Giants on Facebook, with pre-season training set to start in late February.
