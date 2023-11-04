Bravery comes in many forms but the courage shown by 18-year-old Izzy Berry this week is something to behold.
It would be easy, as a young adult, to think only of herself.
Instead, the Albury girl reached out to The Border Mail to bravely share the story of her battle with anorexia in the hope of offering support to others fighting eating disorders.
It comes in the same week that the Wilson family, from Corowa, spoke of the tragic loss of their daughter Zoe, who was honoured by Federation Council after her death in September.
And this follows the story of Jayda Cousins, the Albury teenager who spoke of the battle with the "monster" in her head, again having been unable to receive the help she needed on the Border.
With every family who speaks about the challenges, and heartbreak, associated with treating eating disorders in our region, it is hoped we are one step closer to achieving meaningful change.
It would be too easy to treat the stories of the Berry, Wilson and Cousins families as isolated incidents.
Together, they paint a bigger picture, highlighting the enormity of the challenge those trying to navigate the system face.
A little more than a decade on from Albury schoolgirl Mary Baker's death, there has been some progress, with headspace's arrival on the Border undoubtedly a step in the right direction.
But the stories of Izzy, Jayda and Zoe show we still have so far to go to ensure families aren't met with roadblock after roadblock in seeking help for their children.
We thank, and applaud, these families' bravery and willingness to speak so that the level of treatment, support and care can one day reflect the preciousness of every single life affected.
