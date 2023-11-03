Students with crippling HECS debts seeking alternative studies is a big factor for the interest in free TAFE courses offered in the Border region, a visiting federal minister says.
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor, visiting Wodonga TAFE students on Friday, November 3, said he was seeking feedback from students under the already existing program.
Wodonga TAFE has a total of 1253 fee-free enrolments, with Albury TAFE attracting 540.
The top five free TAFE course enrolments are for early childhood education and care (173), agriculture (125), nursing (77), training and assessment (71), and mental health peer work (71).
TAFE Albury said it had a strong demand for courses in electro-technology, plumbing, carpentry, automotive and healthcare.
Mr O'Connor said he had visited many students to find out how the program was progressing and he kept "hearing the same stories".
"When I asked them if removing the fees was a big determinant in making a decision to enrol in these courses, they said, absolutely," Mr O'Connor said.
"Some are university students who want to go into another area, but they already have HECS fees and weren't going to choose that option if they had to find another way of paying more fees.
"Others just couldn't afford it, they wouldn't have been able to enrol if we didn't remove those costs.
"It's not only for them, if we don't have skilled people going into hospitality, energy sector work, traditional trades, the care economy, then we are going to have massive skill shortages."
Mr O'Conner said the government had a target of 180,000 students under the fee-free program nationally for this year.
"It's already hit 215,000, and I reckon it will be bigger than that by the end of the year," Mr O'Connor said.
"We've got a commitment for an additional 300,000 nationally, Victoria got a very significant part, and regional Victoria will get at least a third of that because the demand is so great in regional Victoria."
Mr O'Connor said during his visit he would also be looking at the capability Wodonga TAFE had in relation to the defence force and defence industry.
"It's a critical area of demand especially with the AUKUS initiative," he said. "The defence footprint here is pretty significant and I want to see what they're doing here and what else can be done in the future."
Indi MP Helen Haines said she was happy to show Mr O'Connor how the $24 million worth of federal funding had been invested.
"We spoke with students and staff at the Trades Training Centre, which opened in June, and the Wodonga TAFE Logic Campus," Dr Haines said.
"Students of early childhood education and care, outdoor leadership, graphic design, hospitality and motorsports and automotive said their courses gave them new skills and access to job opportunities locally.
"Wodonga TAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and I spoke to the minister about a collaborative training and research centre to strengthen our regional health care workforce, as part of the Albury Wodonga Health redevelopment.
"I look forward to furthering this discussion in Parliament to secure funding to get this project started."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.