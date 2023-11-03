8 Strategies when using long-tail keywords in SEO

Long-tail keywords provide numerous business benefits vs. short-tail keywords. Picture Shutterstock

The internet has revolutionised the buyer's journey in unimaginable ways. Search engines have become our go-to when seeking product or service information. According to sources, 68 per cent of online experiences begin with an online search, and 53.3 per cent of all website traffic comes from organic search.

Businesses that fail at search engine optimisation (SEO), including proper keyword targeting and use, might face obscurity amidst the highly crowded online space. If you require assistance getting optimal results for your SEO efforts, consider exploring affordable SEO services by Pursuit Digital and similar agencies to gain a business advantage.

As the foundation of every successful SEO campaign, ranking for the right long-tail keywords is crucial. If you don't know what they are or how you can generate and use them to propel your business, you're in luck. Read on to discover the answers.

What are long-tail keywords in SEO?

Long-tail keywords pertain to specific and highly targeted phrases typically consisting of three or more words. They're more focused on a particular topic or user intent, unlike short-tail keywords that are broader in scope and more generic. They're valuable components of an effective SEO strategy because they focus on niche, specific and detailed search queries.

Difference between short and long-tail keywords

Short tail keywords, also known as head terms or generic search phrases, comprise no more than three words and are less specific than long tail keywords. For example, a short-tail keyword could be 'gowns,' while a long-tail keyword would be 'white bridal gown with tulle and lace.'

Take the time to examine and compare the two sets of queries. Which user is more inclined to purchase a product based on the words used? If you chose the one using long-tail keywords, you're right.

Why use long-tail keywords in SEO?

Statistics for long-tail keywords vary depending on the source. But most say at least 70 per cent of Google searches comprise four words or more. That means users prefer to get the most relevant results as much as possible when seeking information.

Conversely, using long-tail keywords in your SEO strategy offers several advantages that can significantly impact your website's performance and overall business success. Explore them below.

1. It lets businesses match user intent more accurately

As they're more specific, long-tail keywords reflect user intent more accurately. Users who type a long-tail search query express a need they want to be addressed as soon as possible. By targeting such query types, your content becomes more relevant, leading to higher engagement and increased chances of conversion.

2. It helps you achieve your keyword ranking goals

Short-tail keywords often face fierce competition from more established websites, making it challenging for startups and smaller businesses to rank for them. Conversely, long-tail keywords typically have lower competition and ranking difficulty, allowing websites to gain visibility and attract targeted traffic.

3. It fosters long-term traffic growth

As your website gains rankings for multiple long-tail keywords, you create a network of interconnected content that attracts ongoing organic traffic, which can lead to a better search ranking. This stable traffic growth offers a goldmine of potential leads and customers to sustain your business. Moreover, it increases your site's authority, helping enhance your backlink profile.

4. It has better conversion potential

Long-tail keywords enable businesses to connect with the right audience at the right stage of the buyer's journey, significantly improving conversion rates. When users can find what they're looking for, they're more likely to convert into leads or customers. If various online sources are correct, longer search phrases convert 2.5 per cent more than head keywords.

5. Enhanced ROI for content marketing and paid advertising

Similarly, businesses often experience a higher return on investment (ROI) when using long-tail keywords in crafting paid marketing campaigns. They attract more qualified leads, reducing the cost per acquisition for paying customers.

How to find long tail keywords

Discovering long-tail keywords to target requires thorough research and analysis. You can do it manually and expand your list using long tail keyword generators, available for free or through a paid subscription. Here's a step-by-step process exploring various options:

1. Understand your buyers and their search intent

Creating buyer personas is the first step in understanding your users' intent. By creating a profile, you get to understand essential information, including their needs, challenges and pain points, which form the foundation of an effective keyword strategy.

Gather valuable insights from interviews, surveys and feedback forms. Include questions that extract information on how your audience searches to nail user intent easily.

2. Brainstorm potential keywords

Start the keyword research process by brainstorming general keywords related to your business or industry. Consider what your target audience might search for when looking for products, services or information you offer. Additionally, think of the keywords you want your business to be known and remembered for.

3. Explore Google's additional features

You'll find related search queries at the bottom of Google's search results page. These are often great long-tail keyword ideas that can be incorporated into your content strategy.

In addition, take a look at the list of phrases that appear in the search engine's auto suggest feature. The only downside of this method is that you don't have additional insights like search volume and keyword difficulty to help you analyse keywords further.

4. Utilise keyword research tools

Keyword research tools like Google Keyword Planner, SEMrush, Ahrefs and Ubersuggest are excellent resources for expanding your list of long-tail keywords. Enter your general keywords; these tools will suggest variations and related phrases with search volumes and competition data.

Here's an example:

Suppose you run a pet grooming business in Melbourne. Your general keyword might be 'pet grooming services.' Using keyword tools, you might discover a relevant long-tail keyword with moderate search volume, like 'best professional pet grooming services in Melbourne.'

5. Choose search phrases with moderate search volumes and lower competition

Focus on long-tail keywords with moderate search volumes. Query terms with high search volumes may be attractive at first glance, but they indicate strong competition, making it harder to rank for those keywords. Aim for less competitive search terms that still attract enough traffic and are valuable to your business.

6. Analyse competitors' websites

Examine your competitors' websites and identify the long-tail keywords they use and rank for. This can provide valuable insights into what keywords are working in your industry. Analysing your competitors' keywords lets you see the gaps and discover equally important query terms that no one has considered.

Finding relevant long-tail keywords requires a systematic approach and thorough analysis with the help of multiple tools. Once you have this list, you can integrate them strategically throughout your content and other page elements.

How to use long tail keywords

The strategic use of long-tail keywords takes more than inserting them into your content and meta tags. Here are the most important methods to make the most of them:

1. Integrate long-tail keywords naturally in your content

Incorporate long-tail keywords naturally into your website's content by using them as anchor texts in your blog posts and product descriptions. Aim to provide valuable and informative content that genuinely addresses your audience's needs while seamlessly integrating the keywords across all page elements and in your content.

2. Insert long-tail keywords in your metadata

To perform a comprehensive on-page optimisation, insert the long-tail search terms in your title tags, headlines, meta description and other page elements. Do this on your site and all your digital assets, including social media posts and video-sharing platforms. Doing so helps search engines and readers understand your page better, which can uplift your rankings.

3. Build high-quality and engaging content around long-tail keywords

You can also study your list and consider the topics you can build from these search terms. Again, ensure that the topics you come up with are what your audience is searching for. Additionally, you can lump related keywords according to user intent. Doing so lets you nurture your audiences into qualified leads and paying or loyal customers.

Most importantly, focus on high-quality content that engages readers and keeps them on your website longer to increase the chances of conversion. At the same time, avoid content duplication by updating your published resources and inserting long-term keywords accordingly.

4. Create landing pages using them

Consider creating dedicated landing pages for specific long-tail keywords that cater explicitly to that search query. This approach provides users a more targeted and relevant experience, increasing the likelihood of conversion.

To the uninitiated, a landing page is a stand-alone web page used in marketing, mainly to promote conversions. For example, you can use the landing page to ask readers to sign up for your newsletter, download an ebook, etc.

5. Use them to optimise voice search ranking

With the rise of voice search, long-tail keywords' importance has increased. Voice queries are often conversational and resemble long-tail phrases, making them a vital aspect of voice search optimisation.

6. Niche market targeting

Long-tail keywords are necessary if your business caters to a specific niche or offers unique products and/or services. They allow you to precisely target your niche market and attract users interested in your specialised offerings. For instance, if you're creating and selling veggie meats, you can try and rank for searches like 'pure organic veggie meats for vegans' and other popular search terms.

7. Enhancing user experience

Correctly nailing the search terms used by your audience and crafting content that matches their intent enable a positive user experience among site visitors and readers. These tactics lead to longer on-page dwell time and reduced bounce rates. Matched with an intuitive web design and fast-loading pages, using long-tail keywords on your site can improve user satisfaction.

8. Avoid keyword stuffing

Don't overdo the integration of long-tail keywords. Ensure you're placing them naturally and in the right context. Don't place them in sections where they shouldn't be. Keyword stuffing or excessive use of keywords is a negative ranking factor, which means it can negatively impact your ranking position. Even worse, your site can get penalised by search engines.

By incorporating long-tail keywords strategically into your SEO and content marketing initiatives, you can unlock the full potential of your website's visibility, attract a more relevant audience and achieve greater success in your online campaigns.

Wrapping up

Using long-tail keywords allows businesses to connect with their audience well, catering to users who know precisely what they seek. Longer search terms have less search volume and keyword difficulty. Thus, they can be easier to rank for and tend to have higher conversion rates due to their specificity.

Leveraging long-tail keywords in your SEO strategy can put your business on top of consumers' minds. In addition, by understanding the various types and employing effective strategies to find and use them, businesses can enjoy numerous benefits.