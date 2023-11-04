Many Border patients won't see any changes to bulk billing despite new incentives introduced by the government.
As of Wednesday, November 1, GPs began receiving triple the government rebate to bulk bill concession card holders and children under 16 for most standard consultations.
The incentive has risen from $6.85 to $20.65 in metro areas and from $13.15 to $39.65 in remote areas.
Rechelle Smullen, practice manager at Wodonga West Medical Clinic, said the rebates are "a great start, but still not enough".
"The expectation (from the public) is that there is significant funding coming through to general practice, but the reality is that there isn't," she said.
"It's not even close to making up for the underfunding over the last 10 years," she said.
"So no, the incentives are not enough."
Mrs Smullen said that, for now, the practice would not alter its approach to bulk billing.
"We need to see what happens and what the benefits are as to whether or not we are going to continue with our current practice," she said.
"We are a mixed billing clinic, so we currently bulk bill anybody who has a pension card or a valid concession card.
"But whether or not that continues to be sustainable is something we are keeping a close eye on."
Federal health minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday that he had received feedback from clinics from general practices that had moved away from bulk billing.
"(Clinics) have said they'll be returning to bulk billing, or many of them who are considering a change would stick with bulk billing for those more than 11 million Australians," he told ABC radio.
However, a poll on the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners website asked GPs: Is your practice changing its billing approach this week, with the start of tripled bulk billing incentives?
As of Friday afternoon, 73 per cent of respondents had answered "no", 15 per cent answered "yes" and 11 per cent were "unsure".
"The increased bulk billing incentives for more vulnerable Australians are a welcome start, but there is a long way to go in terms of rectifying decades of underfunding Medicare for Australians," he said.
"It should be noted that the current recommended AMA rate for a standard consultation is above $100, whilst the Medicare rebate is just over $40, and $60 with the higher incentive but only for health care or pension card holders, or children 15 and under.
"This is why bulk billing is not viable, and many general practices are struggling to keep their doors open to patients."
Heather Paterson, practice manager at Border General Practice in Albury, said they aren't changing their approach to bulk billing "because the incentives still aren't enough to cover the business costs of running a general practice".
She expressed her frustration with the government and media, saying, "the messages going out to the public are misconstrued".
"They are assuming if they are a pensioner or health care card holder, they are going to be bulk billed, but that's not necessarily the case," Mrs Paterson said.
"If the federal government had increased the rebates across the board, that would have been the best solution.
"So we are grateful for the triple incentive, but it's not ideal."
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said the incentives were a starting point for improving the sustainability of general practice and would provide significant cost-of-living relief for patients.
"But we know more work can be done," he said.
"We will continue working with the government on developing new programs and initiatives that strengthen primary care and ensure GP-led care is affordable and accessible for all patients."
