Wodonga police seeking help to find Jandamarra Kenny on warrants

Wodonga police are seeking information from the public as they search for Jandamarra Kenny.
The 26-year-old man has several warrants out for his arrest.
He is well known to police on both sides of the border.
"Several warrants have been issued for the 26-year-old," a police spokesman said.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
