THE Albury hotel known for its themed frontages has outdone mostly Sydney establishments in prestigious statewide awards.
Public House Award prevailed in the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Awards for Excellence - Best Marketing Activity category.
Twenty staff attended the awards at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Tuesday, October 31.
Public House Albury owner-operator Jodie Tiernan said the team was thrilled to win the award against nine other finalists from Sydney, Byron Bay, Shell Cove and the Hunter Valley.
"We were excited to pick up this award for the whole state," she said.
Ms Tiernan said the award recognised the hotel's ability to think outside the box on its marketing strategy.
She said they were commended for their themed hotel frontages, advent calendars and cocktail trees.
"We were the first in Australia to offer the cocktail trees," Ms Tiernan said.
"I'd seen them in England in 2019 and we brought them in just as we were re-opening after the first COVID lockdown in 2020."
It was a finalist in four other categories this year.
The hotel employs 28 staff across all areas of the business.
Ms Tiernan said the staff were the heart and soul of the hotel.
"Our staff are proud to work here," she said.
"I'm a stickler for customer service and our staff are the biggest part of that.
"Everything we've won is testament to them."
Public House Albury will now progress to the AHA national awards on November 27.
