A man has been arrested and charged after a string of alleged offences in Wangaratta and Myrtleford in recent weeks.
Joey Styles, 32, is accused of stealing multiple cars, and committing several fraud offences, fuel thefts and shoplifting crimes over a three-week period.
He faces more than 20 charges after being taken into custody by police.
Styles faced court on Friday, November 3.
The court heard he wasn't seeking bail and his matter will return to court on Monday.
The court heard he already had matters pending in court at the time of his arrest.
Styles told the court he was coming off drugs.
He will see a doctor while in custody.
