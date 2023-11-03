The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wangaratta man Joey Styles arrested over alleged spate of car thefts, frauds, shoplifting

November 3 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested and charged after a string of alleged offences in Wangaratta and Myrtleford in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.