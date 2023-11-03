The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Two arrested more than 1000 kilometres from Thurgoona shooting scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a man and woman more than 1000 kilometres from the scene of a Thurgoona shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.