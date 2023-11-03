Wodonga murder accused told cousin 'I shot somebody' and showed her the gun

A cousin of a man facing a murder trial has told a court he attended her house unexpectedly and said "I shot somebody".
Ben Stiler is accused of shooting Duwayne Johnson dead on Woodland Street in Wodonga on the morning of January 16 last year.
His Supreme Court murder trial has been told he travelled to various locations including Jindera, Holbrook, Glenrowan, Beechworth, South Australia and Melbourne after the incident.
Stiler's cousin, Stacey Haining, on Friday said she had some knowledge of the shooting in the days after it occurred, having received snippets of information from family members.
She said she had received a text message from an unknown number and returned to her Adelaide home on January 20.
Ms Haining said she had gotten out of her car and manually opened her roller door.
"I seen straight away Ben and the car he was in, or that he had been in," she told the court on November 3.
She said it was a "gun metal grey Mazda with Victorian number plates on it".
"I just hugged him straight away," Ms Haining recalled, and asked "why are you here?"
Stiler initially didn't response and Ms Haining asked "what have you done?".
Ms Haining said her cousin responded "I shot somebody" and said he had looked remorseful.
Ms Haining agreed that Stiler told her multiple people had run from the home with bats and knives before the shooting.
Stiler told her they had run at him and he went to fire a warning shot up in the air, as if to tell them to "piss off".
The court heard Stiler told Ms Haining he had accidentally fired into the group, then took off in his car.
The court heard Stiler showed her the shotgun, which he described as being a 12-gauge sawn-off.
She agreed that he appeared incredulous when relaying what had happened.
Ms Haining told Stiler after about two hours that he had to go, and that was the last time she spoke to him.
Stiler was arrested at a Caltex petrol station in the Melbourne suburb of Ascot Vale the next day as he tried to leave.
Information led police to a nearby house where the disassembled gun was found in a bag.
Detective Senior Constable Jason Antonelli also gave further details about Stiler's movements between the shooting and his arrest.
The detective said NSW officers tried to intercept his silver Holden Commodore near Holbrook about 2.25pm on the day of the shooting.
The car was pursued on the Hume Highway and reached speeds that caused the pursuit to be called off.
The court heard Stiler was filmed at the Glenrowan BP with the Holden about 2am on January 18, with multiple other sightings in his mum's Mazda around Adelaide on January 19 and 21.
The evidence in the trial concluded on Friday.
The jury will return to court on Wednesday morning.
