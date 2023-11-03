A man and a woman have been charged over their alleged involvement in a shooting at Thurgoona on Thursday.
A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in Macksville on Friday, November 3, before both were taken to Macksville police station.
The Queensland man was charged with 10 offences including shoot at with intent to murder, robbery armed with dangerous weapon, possess unregistered, unauthorised pistol in public place, and possess loaded firearm and endanger life in non public place.
The Queensland woman was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Both were refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on November 4.
On November 2, emergency services were called to Maryville Way following reports of a shooting.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and located a 26-year-old man with wounds to his hand and shoulder.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Albury hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene which has been forensically examined and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
