Residents from a 500-house estate at Killara that has just one access road point fear someone will die before a second access point is built.
More than 50 gathered on Saturday morning, November 4, to voice their angst and say they are still stuck in a three-way stalemate between Wodonga Council, VicRoads and the developer.
As it stands, Riverside Boulevard is the only link to the Murray Valley Highway for residents of Killara's Riverside Estate, and that road is in need of repair.
But the road won't be repaired as, during the process of roadworks, there would not be any entry or exit access.
A spokesman for the residents, Chris Phillips, said it was only a matter of time before a tragedy occurred with limited access for emergency vehicles, and the poor state of the existing access road.
Mr Phillips said an official count indicated more than 600 vehicles use the dilapidated road every morning.
"This road is a disgrace," he said. "They tell us they can't fix it because we haven't got a second entry/exit.
"We had a fire season back in 2019 which was catastrophic and when people panicked trying to get out of here, it was chaos.
"We've got another pending fire season this year, we could have a very similar problem with one entry, one exit.
"I think we now have to demand answers. I suggest we all start writing to VicRoads, to (developer) JMP, and to the council."
On the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Phillips said he had organised the meeting "to get some cohesion, to get a commitment".
"It's a life threatening situation - we just want to get this fixed."
Mr Phillips said he had invited every Wodonga councillor and the estate developer to the community meeting. Mayor Ron Mildren and councillors Libby Hall and Olga Quilty were present.
Developer JMP wrote in a letter seen by The Border Mail: "Please pass on our apologies ... we were only advised of the date a couple of weeks ago and already had a prior commitment."
Mr Phillips' wife, Sue, said it would be tragic if it took a major fire to spur the three parties into action.
"It's a safety issue now, because we've got more than 500 houses in here," Mrs Phillips said. "So if everybody tries to take at least two cars out of this estate, that's 1000 cars trying to get out and if they try to evacuate during a fire, there's going to be a tragedy."
Cr Mildren said the council was still waiting for details from VicRoads.
"We're stuck in in a circular event with VicRoads, until they decide to provide the relevant information we can't move forward," Cr Mildren said.
"Until the decisions are made, the formalities can't be dealt with through the council."
