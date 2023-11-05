A Bandiana recycling plant caught up in a legal wrangle with the EPA is now under fire after noise complaints.
Immix, battling the Environment Protection Authority over storage issues, is under attack from angry residents at a Killara housing estate.
Riverside Estate residents gathered on Saturday morning, November 4, to voice their disapproval at early morning noise allegedly caused by stacking activities at the Bandiana site.
Resident Jess Goodall said she was often woken at 4am by "clattering metal" being stacked.
"Ever since we moved in here we have had nothing but hell," Ms Goodall told the crowd. "I have a two-year-old who is woken up by this racket.
"We've been here for almost four years, and we've done nothing but be lied to - this noise is still happening."
Estate residents' group spokesman Chris Phillips said he understood several complaints had been lodged with Wodonga Council and the EPA over the issue.
"The problem is, we understand we need to recycle, but Immix has also got to live with the residents," Mr Phillips said.
"We need to make certain that Immix tries to reduce the noise."
Immix director Jim Suggate said the company had been working with the Killara community for more than a year.
"We are keen to invest in the site, improve amenity and address the community requests," Mr Suggate said.
"In order to do so, on September 30 we lodged an application to amend our planning permit with Wodonga Council."
He said the company had applied to construct an acoustic barrier around the processing area, improve landscaping and install a 2.7 metre screen fence.
Meanwhile, Immix is seeking further information from the EPA after charges were pressed on the other matter over alleged storage issues.
The case will return to Wodonga court on December 20.
