After a two-year break, Albury mum Jess Fahey says it was finally time for her daughter Myla to experience the wonders of the Albury Show.
Mrs Fahey said seeing Myla at the show - which started on Friday, November 3 and ends on Sunday - brought back special childhood memories for her and her husband, Brock.
"We haven't had a chance to come for a couple of years because Myla was so little but she's big enough to enjoy it now," she said.
"Brock and I have been coming here since we were kids, we've always loved it, but this is the first time with Myla so that's been amazing.
"She's loving all the animals, she's got all of these prizes, she's having a ball.
"We're just about to head home to jump in the pool - it's a nice day, but hot - and we'll come back to the show to see the fireworks."
Thurgoona mother Amanda Graham said her three young guests, Kiara, Ruby and Brianna, were "born thrillseekers".
And Mrs Graham had an answer for some people recently heard to be saying the show - now in its 164th year - was at risk of becoming lacklustre.
"This is the biggest I've ever seen it," Mrs Graham said. "To me - and to these three - it just keeps getting more exciting.
"These kids love the rides the most, they can't get enough of them, they scare me but they take them in their stride."
Young Brianna Carrall, accompanied with Mrs Graham, interjected: "No Limits is definitely the scariest of them all!"
Mrs Graham said the foursome would spend the rest of the day at the showgrounds waiting in eager anticipation for the fireworks.
"The kids have always loved the fireworks, a chance to relax a bit after all those rides," she said.
Away from sideshow alley, one popular pastime with kids was the goat breeds display.
Australian Goat Breeders vice-president Nikki Bird said biosecurity measures stopped children petting the animals, but the pygmy, Nigerian dwarf, Australian miniature and mini Nubian goats on display always drew a lot of attention.
