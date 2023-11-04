Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Wangaratta South on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators have been told a pedestrian was hit by a truck on the Hume Freeway about 2.40pm on November 4.
The pedestrian who died at the scene has not been formally identified.
Police said the driver of the truck stopped at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.