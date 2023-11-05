A young girl has been critically injured in a car crash near Walbundrie on Saturday, November 4.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 3.10pm with reports a southbound vehicle on Lockhart Road left the road and hit a tree.
"A four-year-old passenger was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, where she remains in a critical condition," a spokeswoman said on Sunday afternoon.
"The driver, a 27-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital where she is being treated."
NSW Ambulance said the child was treated at the scene for injuries to the chest, abdomen and neck and then transported to Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, via helicopter.
The helicopter took off from the cricket oval in Walbundrie.
Fire brigade and SES personnel also attended the incident.
Police said inquiries into the incident continued.
