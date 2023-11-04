Speeding drink-driver has car impounded by police after Wodonga intercept

A Chiltern probationary driver has had her car impounded after being caught drink-driving at more than twice the speed limit.
The 19-year-old was detected at 129kmh in a 60kmh zone in Wodonga on Friday night.
The woman had a zero-alcohol limit and blew a reading of 0.066.
Her Holden Commodore wasn't displaying P-plates during the November 3 incident.
"She is expected to face court on charges relating to driving at dangerous speeds whilst drink-driving," a police spokesman said.
"Police are conducting more roadside alcohol testing across the state over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
"As part of Operation Furlong, motorists are urged to completely separate their drinking and driving behaviour."
The operation will run until Tuesday.
