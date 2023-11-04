The Border Mail
Speeding drink-driver has car impounded by police after Wodonga intercept

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 5 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:26am
A Chiltern probationary driver has had her car impounded after being caught drink-driving at more than twice the speed limit.

