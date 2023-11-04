A Myrtleford man who illegally took firewood from the Stanley State Forest has had his conviction upheld on appeal.
The 33-year-old was convicted of 14 offences in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court in February.
He had been filmed by concealed cameras driving a utility full of cut firewood on multiple occasions in September 2021.
He was also caught cutting up a freshly felled tree between September and October of that year.
This area is a special protection zone, home to threatened species like the brush-tailed phascogale, southern greater gliders and brown treecreepers.
He appealed to the Wangaratta County Court on Tuesday, October 31.
Judge Michael Cahill upheld the conviction.
The 33-year-old was given a slightly increased fine, but had the order to pay the Conservation Regulator Victoria's legal costs reduced from $36,399 to $5000.
A spokesman for the regulator said illegal firewood theft or suspicious firewood sellers could be reported by calling 136 186.
