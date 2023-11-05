Culcairn's quiet achiever Rory Jenkins reaped the rewards of his efforts by taking four wickets against Holbrook in round four of Hume cricket on Saturday.
Jenkins played a key role in what was Culcairn's first victory of the season.
"He's definitely one of our better bowlers, but he often bowls without luck," president Vince Chaffey said.
"He often doesn't get a lot of reward, so it was good to see him get some wickets."
The Brookers won the toss and elected to bat first, dropping 10 wickets for 140.
Chaffey admitted his side's bowling and fielding efforts set them up for success, later losing five wickets for 143.
Mitch Way and Riley Knobel were also reliable with the ball.
"It was good to see that we fielded well, which we sometimes don't do," Chaffey said.
"Last week was a pretty bad loss for us (against Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock) so we were keen to bounce back and were able to do that.
"It was a good even contribution from the boys."
Chaffey led the way for the home side with the bat, making 58 runs before being bowled out by Holbrook's Jayden Hucker.
Jackson Lezius closely followed with 49 runs.
"I was seeing the ball a little bit better and it was nice to get some runs on the board," Chaffey said.
Wil Jenkyn (38) and Dylan Cook (27) were the best with the bat for Holbrook, with Cook and Hucker both taking two wickets respectively.
Despite losing Daniel Rooke from the top order of the batting line-up this season, Culcairn has retained majority of its side.
"We have a heap of young guys in there that are getting a bit better every year," Chaffey said.
"I think we're slowly improving."
In other CAW Hume first grade contests on the weekend, 111 runs not out by Walla Walla captain Joel Merkel provided a major boost in his side's win against The Rock Yerong Creek, despite Oscar Willis also racking up a century without being sent out for his side.
Osborne proved too strong for Rand, while Brock-Burrum got the better of Henty.
Osborne and Walla Walla remain unbeaten so far this season.
