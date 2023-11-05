Belvoir's Lachie McMillan gave a reminder of what the club has been missing after snaring five wickets in a thumping win over North Albury on Saturday.
McMillan dislocated his shoulder a year ago and has been slowly building back to fitness.
"Last week he bowled a few overs, we've been trying to get 12 balls out of him at training so to see him get the 10 overs was awesome," delighted coach Ryan Withers remarked.
"I think he only bowled one bad ball, which was his second from last."
The right-arm off-spinner claimed 5-36 as the home side smashed the long-time powerhouse by 128 runs.
It's among the Hoppers' biggest losses of recent years as five players made 36 or more for the Eagles.
Captain Drew Cameron led the charge with 78 from 84 balls, including 10 boundaries, while Hayatullah Niazi (54 from 40 balls), Gus Sinclair (43), Will McCarty (41) and Josh Staines (36) pushed the score to 9-290 from the 50 overs.
"Gus and Stainesy got us to around 50 after six overs, we wanted to take the game to North as much as we could and they put us in a position to keep going at the rate we were," Withers suggested.
Cal Langlands' 5-35 from nine overs restricted the Eagles from passing 300 runs.
Langlands (30) then combined in a 52-run stand for the opening wicket with Ash Borella (32), but McMillan's haul reduced the visitors to only 162 from 39 overs.
Belvoir faces a tough time at selection this week with former Riverina reps Joe Cooke and Zac Simmonds returning and they're likely to be joined by South African recruit Nicolas Whitelaw.
The Eagles are away in the top of the table clash against premiers Lavington.
Meanwhile, New City produced its standout innings of the first five rounds, although it wasn't enough to stave off East Albury.
The Phoenix had averaged only 99 over the opening month, but posted 160 from 48.4 overs.
Patrick Harrington hammered 59 from 53 balls, including a six and 10 fours.
Darren Keenes and Matt Heap claimed three wickets apiece.
The visitors chased down the target with six wickets and 16.1 overs to spare.
Captain Miles Hemann-Petersen, who played his 100th game last week at just 19, was superb with an unbeaten 72 at the top of the order.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.