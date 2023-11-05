The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir blasts North Albury by 128 runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 5 2023 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Staines went into round five with an average of 36 and that's exactly what he scored against North Albury on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Josh Staines went into round five with an average of 36 and that's exactly what he scored against North Albury on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Belvoir's Lachie McMillan gave a reminder of what the club has been missing after snaring five wickets in a thumping win over North Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.