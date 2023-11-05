The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Dederang claims third consecutive win in CAW District competition

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dederang couldn't be happier with its start to the season following three consecutive victories to kick-start it's CAW District campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.