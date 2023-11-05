Dederang couldn't be happier with its start to the season following three consecutive victories to kick-start it's CAW District campaign.
A strong display against Barnawartha-Chiltern the most recent of the triumphs, in what captain Tristan Mann described as one of the side's best fielding and bowling efforts so far.
"If you had of said we'd start the season with three wins, and quite convincing wins at that, I'd take it every day of the week, but we still have a lot of work to do," Mann said.
"It was probably the best we've fielded and bowled.
"I was really pleased with the boys, they just stuck to the basics and everyone is buying into the team game."
Andrew Creamer steered the ship with the bat to finish with 39 runs not out, while Clement Beazley and Nick Hynes both took three wickets each.
Beazley has shown his dedication to the club this season by travelling back from university in Bendigo to play most weeks.
"He loves the boys and the club that much," Mann said.
"He didn't want to play anywhere else, which was really good to hear."
Chris Hartshorn was the best with the bat for the home side at Barnawartha Recreation Reserve, making 21 of the side's 71 runs after they won the toss and elected to bat.
Aaron Green and Kyden Jarvis took Dederang's two wickets.
In other matches, Yackandandah was too good for Mt Beauty, while Kiewa toppled Eskdale.
Dederang will now look to keep its momentum going when it goes head-to-head with Eskdale next round.
"We've had to chase the runs so far, so hopefully we can bat first next weekend so that we can get a bit of a bat going," Mann said.
