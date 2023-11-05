We would like to thank Border Mail staff Anthony, James and Ted, together with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and councillors Libby Hall and Olga Quilty for attending the Killara residents community meeting on Saturday, November 4.
Their continued commitment to helping us resolve some ongoing issues regarding a second entry point to the estate and other concerns is very much appreciated by the residents. Thanks also to the residents who took time out of their weekend to air their concerns and show a commitment to the Killara community.
Together with the continued help from dedicated councillors and the community voice, we can resolve these issues.
Once again, thank you to all concerned.
I checked the most recent information on the Australian Electoral Commission web site for Parkes; yes - 21.13 per cent, no - 78.87 per cent and informal 1.09 per cent.
I would suggest to Mr Overs that he get his facts right or he might be a victim of the proposed "misinformation" law.
He also states "Anthony Albanese has consulted with Indigenous leaders and communities over a long period".
I wonder if he is referring to a four-hour meeting in Alice Springs followed by three days at the tennis in Melbourne.
A person by the name of Tony Abbott who became Prime Minister in 2013 to end the six years of Rudd and Gillard, spent one week a year living with remote communities without the massive expense of taking the ABC along for a publicity stunt as we are now aware of PM Albanese and this year's Garma festival.
PM Albanese even made a fly-in visit to Wangaratta on Friday, October 6, for a publicity stunt in front of the St Patricks hall early polling centre; my Aboriginal friend was wearing the Vote No T-shirt and cap, he wasn't included.
The race day at Corowa, engaged with by the Corowa Chamber of Commerce, is a great step for the region's business and tourism, and how racing can promote tourism, wineries and business far and wide!
Turf clubs need to note the race card and its sponsors. Race days must be about the region's features and tourism far more.
