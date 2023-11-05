The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Killara residents still concerned, but grateful for ongoing support

By Letters to the Editor
November 6 2023 - 10:30am
Thank you for showing support

We would like to thank Border Mail staff Anthony, James and Ted, together with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and councillors Libby Hall and Olga Quilty for attending the Killara residents community meeting on Saturday, November 4.

