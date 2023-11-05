Rapidly rising Ed Kreutzberger produced one of the finest displays by a St Patrick's teenager in almost 15 years in a three-wicket win over Albury on Saturday.
The opener, who's just been named in the Victoria Country under 17 team for the national championships, posted 82 from 123 deliveries.
"We were thinking after the game of the youngest St Pat's player to put up a number like that and the only thing we could think of was young 'Hensy's' 100 when he was about 18, other than that it's the best score by a young fella at first grade level for us since," captain Dean Nicholson revealed.
Nicholson was great mates with Braedon Hensel, who passed away from cancer in 2014.
He was a much-loved figure at both the tight-knit Patties' club and the association itself, with the Braedon Hensel Memorial Trophy awarded to the club's first grade best and fairest winner, while the Braedon "Pup" Hensel Memorial Hill was unveiled in October, 2014.
"Ed is an absolute gun, in round two when we had a few boys out with a wedding, he opened and made 37, then he made 45 the next week and after his 82, he's cemented that spot as an opening bat," Nicholson praised.
However, it was an opening stand from Albury's Dom Stockdale and captain Ross Dixon which threatened to take the game away from the home team.
The pair compiled 73 runs, but once the partnership was broken the Patties were able to restrict the visitors to 7-224 from 50 overs.
Stockdale finished with 45 and Dixon 42 as former Wagga player Brad McMillan (71 not out) then gained control.
"Through the middle, we had some overs where they didn't get a whole lot of runs, we protected the boundaries late and they were looking at around 250 at one stage, so making 224 was probably the difference in the end," Nicholson offered.
Apart from Kreutzberger, Angus Kilby (41) and Mitch O'Brien (34no) helped pilot St Pat's to the target with only 15 balls left.
Elsewhere, Tallangatta toppled Wodonga by five wickets.
In a promising sign for the association, Wodonga produced its top score on the opening rounds with 9-147 from the allotted overs.
Opener Chris Fuery impressed with a patient 57 from 138 deliveries, while Bushies' coach Mat Armstrong nabbed 4-24.
Nathan Thompson (50 not out) and opener Shoaib Shaikh (40) scored the bulk of the runs with almost 20 overs left.
