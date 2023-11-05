The Border Mail
St Patrick's Ed Kreutzberger hits 82 in Cricket Albury-Wodonga win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 1:26pm
Ed Kreutzberger posted his first half-century of the season in first grade.
Rapidly rising Ed Kreutzberger produced one of the finest displays by a St Patrick's teenager in almost 15 years in a three-wicket win over Albury on Saturday.

