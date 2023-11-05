Concern at rise in use of dangerous drug GHB on the Border

Police and support workers have noticed a concerning rise in the use of the dangerous drug GHB.
The substance, which depresses the central nervous system and has a high risk of overdose, is increasingly being used in the North East and in the Albury area.
Wodonga officers have attended five overdoses in the past three months, and there are likely other incidents police were not alerted to.
Police have also charged 12 people for possessing the drug in Wodonga during that period.
Gateway Health alcohol and other drugs program manager Caddie Russell said more people had sought help for GHB issues in the past two to three years.
The main health issue, she says, is that there is little difference between a regular dose and an overdose.
"People can't determine the consistency or the potency of the drug either," she said.
"It doesn't take much to cause an overdose, particularly when using other substances.
"Generally people using GHB will be using other substances too."
Ms Russell said it could also be difficult to recognise signs of overdose.
"It may look like people have blacked out or passed out, or they may look like they've gone to sleep, but they've had an overdose," she said.
There are drug withdrawal beds at the hospitals in Wodonga and Wangaratta, and Gateway Health can facilitate home based withdrawals for those looking to stop using.
The agency also runs harm minimisation programs, provides referrals to counselling and support services, and gives support to the family members of addicts.
Ms Russell said there was high demand for services and most had waiting lists.
"We want people to get well and work through their substance abuse issues, whether that be the person going through that or their loved ones," she said.
"It's a day by day thing but people can get well again."
Wodonga Inspector Paul Henry said police aimed to reduce harm in the community by reducing the supply of drugs.
"Police are concerned about the presence of that type of drug in the community," he said.
"Over the past three months we have processed 12 offenders in relation to the possession of GHB, all Wodonga residents.
"We assist our partner agencies in education, prevention and early intervention initiatives by providing referrals to treatment.
"Although it's processed as a crime, we also link users in with treatment through support agencies."
Inspector Henry said the five overdoses in the past three months had all led to hospitalisation, but were non-fatal.
"We'd like to remind the community that there is no such thing as a safe illicit drug, particularly when they're manufactured by criminals with no regard for the people who take them," he said.
